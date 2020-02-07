Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangabandhu Cup set to become richest golf event in Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:34 IST
Bangabandhu Cup set to become richest golf event in Bangladesh

The Bangabandhu Cup, which will be staged from March 25 to 28, is poised to become the richest professional golf event in Bangladesh with the total prize purse for the full-field Asian Tour event set to increase to USD 400,000. The sixth edition of the popular event will continue to be played at the highly acclaimed Kurmitola Golf Club, which is also the home course of its honorary member, Siddikur Rahman, the country's first champion in Asia.

Siddikur is the first player from Bangladesh to win on the Asian Tour when he emerged victorious at the Brunei Open in 2010. He also became the first sportsman from his country to qualify for the 2016 Olympics on merit and was accorded the honour of becoming Bangladesh's flagbearer during the opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

The inaugural edition of Bangladesh's National Open was established in 2015 with the aim of providing the catalyst for further expansion for golf in Bangladesh following the exploits of Siddikur. It had offered the region's finest players an initial prize fund of USD 300,000 then and has been the springboard to success for many of its champions- Singapore's Mardan Mamat (2015), Thailand's Thitiphun Chuayprakong (2016) and Jazz Janewattananond (2017), Malcolm Kokocinski of Sweden (2018), Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand (2019).

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour said: "2020 will be our sixth consecutive year playing in Bangladesh and we are delighted that the prize purse has been elevated to record level. "As the richest sporting event in Bangladesh, I'm confident the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open 2020 will continue to provide unveil more hidden talents in the region while promoting the sport in Bangladesh." PTI ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities' plea seeking fresh date of execution of convicts.

Nirbhaya case Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities plea seeking fresh date of execution of convicts....

Vietnam denounces Slovakian expulsion of diplomat in abduction row

Vietnam denounced Slovakias expulsion of one of its diplomats in a row over the abduction of a disgraced Vietnamese businessman via Slovakia in 2017, saying it was not in line with the traditional friendship between the two countries. Busin...

Singapore raises virus alert level as new cases show infection spread

Singapore on Friday reported three more coronavirus cases that authorities have not yet linked to previous infections or travel to China, prompting the city state to raise its countrywide alert level.The new cases take Singapores the city-s...

SC appoints retired Kerala HC Judge to conduct inventory of Sabarimala deity's ornaments

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired Kerala High Court Judge CN Ramachandran Nair to conduct an inventory of Sabarimala deitys ornaments.A Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked Justice Nair to file a detailed report within four w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020