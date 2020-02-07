Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confident India face stiff test against world champions Belgium: FIH Pro League

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:08 IST
Confident India face stiff test against world champions Belgium: FIH Pro League

They are confident after a stupendous debut at the FIH Pro League but India have their task cut out when they host world champions Belgium in their second round of the tournament, starting here on Saturday. After skipping the first edition of the tournament in 2019, India made a dream debut at the League, collecting five points from the opening tie against the Netherlands.

World number five India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the two-leg tie before beating the Dutchmen 3-1 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second match here last month. But since then, the Manpreet Singh-led side has not featured in the league so far, thus slipping to the number five in points table.

Belgium are currently leading the standings with 11 points from four games, while Netherlands are placed second with seven points from as many matches. Australia are placed third with six points from six points from four games, followed by Germany and India.

But irrespective of the confident start, the Indians are expected to face a tough outing against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where the Red Lions won their maiden FIH World Cup in 2018. Belgium, who recently replaced Australia in the coveted top position in the world rankings, are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand.

But the visiting team skipper Thomas Briels has no qualms in admitting that they are expecting a tough fight from the hosts India in the upcoming matches. Briels believes India will be a totally differently opponent, especially after their morale-boosting win over Netherlands.

"India are looking really sharp and they have been playing well which is something we saw in their initial two matches against the Dutch," Briels had said after arriving here. "We expect a tough couple of matches, and it's going to be a good fight for us as well. Of course, we are wary of the threat that they (India) possess, but we are really excited to play a tough opponent like India so we can improve further before the Olympics," he said.

Even though India are the hosts, Belgium are taking confidence from the fact that the venue Kalinga Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for them. "It feels really good to be back in the city where we became the world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here, and it is always a great spectacle when we step foot onto the turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium."

India and Belgium have played 10 times here with the visitors coming out on top on eight occasions while two games ended in draws. But having said that, the Indians looked a completely transformed outfit against the Dutchmen and if they continue in the same vein, there are no reasons why the hosts can't upstage Belgium over the weekend.

The FIH Pro League also serves all the major hockey playing nations a vital platform to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the Graham Reid-coached Indian team is desperate to make the most of the opportunities. After Belgium, India will host Australia here on February 21 and 22 before embarking on away matches against Germany (on April 25 and 26), Great Britain (May 2 and 3), Argentina (June 5 and 6) and Spain (June 13 and 14).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday embarked on a four-day state visit to India where he would hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation. The visit, beginning February 7...

Woman killed in Navi Mumbai, BJP leaders meet top cop

Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday met Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar and asked him to speed up probe into the killing of a woman in Panvel. The woman, identified as Sharda Mali 55, was killed in Dundre village on Thu...

Trapped in Bali, Chinese tourists extend holiday on coronavirus concerns

Steven Gu, a Chinese tourist on the Indonesian island of Bali, was supposed to fly back last month from his holiday to his home town in Jiangsu province to celebrate the Lunar New Year.But when he learned about the coronavirus outbreak in C...

Nepal gifts 100,000 masks to China to help overcome shortage

Nepal on Friday gifted 100,000 protective masks to China which is battling against the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 630 lives. The decision to gift the masks came in the backdrop of its shortage in China.Foreign Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020