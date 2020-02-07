Left Menu
Soccer-Brazil cup tie delayed after 18-yard box comes up short

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:14 IST
A Brazilian cup tie between Uniao and Atletico Goianiense was delayed in unusual circumstances when officials were forced to redraw the penalty box after players noted the 18-yard line at one end of the ground was around 2.5 metres short. Uniao groundsmen used green paint to cover the erroneous line and paint a proper one just few minutes before the game began.

However, seconds after kickoff the game was halted as players complained they were confused by the old and new lines, according to Brazil's globoesporte.com. Thursday night's game was delayed for a couple of minutes while groundsmen at the fourth division club took the field again with brushes to touch up the proper dimensions.

Atletico won 1-0 to progress to the second round where they will play Santa Cruz.

