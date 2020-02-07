Left Menu
Bochy returns to Giants as special adviser

  San Francisco
  07-02-2020
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Retired San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy returned to the Giants as a special adviser. Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations, confirmed the move on Thursday.

Bochy is expected to join the Giants at spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., next week. Next month, the 64-year-old will step back into the dugout when he manages Team France in the World Baseball Classic qualifier in Tucson, Ariz., from March 22-27. He was born in Landes de Bussac, France.

Although the team only confirmed his role this week, he's worked with the team this offseason. He was involved in the selection of Gabe Kapler as his successor. Bochy concluded his 25-year career as manager of the San Diego Padres and Giants with a 2,003-2,029 record. His record in 13 campaigns with the Giants was 1,052-1,054, including World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He also guided the Padres to a National League pennant in 1998. The New York Yankees swept the Padres in the World Series that year. --Field Level Media

