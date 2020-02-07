Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke next manager

The Boston Red Sox will promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to the manager once MLB's investigation into allegations of sign stealing by the team is complete, according to reports Friday. Both USA Today and The Boston Globe reported the pending move, citing league sources.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he plans to finish his investigation of the Red Sox's role in the alleged electronic sign-stealing scandal before the opening of spring training on Wednesday. Roenicke, 63, spent the past two seasons as bench coach for manager Alex Cora, who parted ways with the team last month. Cora has denied involvement in alleged electronic sign stealing in 2018.

His departure came just days after Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow was suspended by MLB -- and subsequently fired by the Astros -- after an investigation found the team stole signs electronically in 2017, the year they won their first World Series. The MLB investigation found Cora, the Astros' bench coach that season, was a participant in the scheme.

Roenicke was a major league outfielder from 1981-88, playing with six teams. He was a minor league manager and a bench coach with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels before the Milwaukee Brewers named him their manager before the 2011 season. He was fired in May 2015 after a 7-18 start.

Roenicke's record with the Brewers was 342-331 in the regular season, and the team was 5-6 in the postseason.

