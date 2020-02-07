Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Cricket-S.Africa, England frustrated by rain as second ODI abandoned

South Africa's second one-day international against England has been abandoned after only 11.2 overs of play due to rain at Kingsmead on Friday.

Heavy showers overnight in Durban and more persistent rain throughout the day frustrated the players and fans, with the game called off at 7pm local time (1700 GMT). After a 75-minute delay for the toss, play started as England sent South Africa in to bat, with the home side reaching 38-1 before the players left the field for the first time.

They returned for another brief spell at the crease but heavy rain won the day with the hosts on 71-2, having lost Quinton de Kock (11) and Temba Bavuma (21). It is the third time in a row that ODI matches in Durban between the two sides have been abandoned due to rain.

The only time they have produced a result at Kingsmead was a five-wicket win for South Africa in 1996. The home side won the first match in the current three-game series by seven wickets in Cape Town on Tuesday. The final fixture will be staged in Johannesburg on Sunday.

