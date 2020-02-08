Left Menu
Athletics-Brazier eyes NFL future

Athletics-Brazier eyes NFL future
Not satisfied with being an 800m world champion, Donavan Brazier is looking at life beyond the track - perhaps even the NFL.

In the short term, Brazier, who set an American record while grabbing the 800m gold at last year's world championships in Doha, has only one objective - to grab gold at the Tokyo Olympics later this year. However, that has not stopped him from dreaming about a potential career change.

"When I'm in practice and I'm going through a lot of pain and training, I start thinking about anything else I'm good at so that I don't have to do track," Brazier told reporters on Friday ahead of the NYRR Millrose Games. "The first thing I think of is NFL wide receiver."

Brazier said he would consider trying out for the NFL in the next year or two. The switch is not unheard of as in 2013 long jumper Marquise Goodwin was drafted by the Buffalo Bills after competing in the 2012 Games. The 6-feet-2-inch, 165-pound Brazier said his dream team would be the Detroit Lions, despite their grim 3-12-1 record this season, as he grew up idolizing wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

"I kind of want to follow his footsteps," Brazier said. He may even cross paths with Super Bowl speedster Tyreek Hill, widely regarded as the NFL's fastest player, who said he was considering competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic athletics team.

Brazier told Reuters in a recent interview that he was focusing on not getting "too ahead of myself" in competitions. "When I just go to a meet and I just enjoy the moment and live in the moment I think that's when I get great results," said Brazier.

"It's just really about relaxing and enjoying what I'm doing and trusting what I'm doing."

