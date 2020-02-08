Dodgers' Taylor agrees to two-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and utility man Chris Taylor avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $13.4 million deal, according to multiple reports on Friday. Taylor will reportedly receive $5.6 million this season and $7.8 million in 2021.

Taylor, 29, had requested $5.8 million in arbitration, with the team countering at $5.25 million. Taylor made $3.5 million last season when he batted .262 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 124 games. The versatile Taylor made 30 starts each in left field and at shortstop while also starting games at second base (13), center field (11), third base (four) and right field (three).

The Dodgers acquired Taylor from the Seattle Mariners in June of 2016. Overall, Taylor has a .262 average with 51 homers and 204 RBIs in 539 games since first reaching the majors in 2014 with Seattle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.