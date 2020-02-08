Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin goes for 700 goals as Caps host Flyers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 05:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 05:21 IST
Ovechkin goes for 700 goals as Caps host Flyers

Alex Ovechkin will try to make some history when his Washington Capitals take on the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Ovechin recorded a natural hat trick in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. He scored three straight goals during the third period in just 4 minutes, 24 seconds. That turned a 2-1 Los Angeles lead into a 4-2 Washington edge.

And now, Ovechkin has 698 career goals, leaving him two shy of becoming the eighth player ever to score 700 career goals. He has scored 14 in his past seven games, as the Capitals' captain has been hot. After Thursday's games, Ovechkin led the NHL with 40 goals, thanks to the hat trick that sunk the Kings.

"In less than five minutes, he took over the game," Capitals coach Todd Reirden said on NHL.com. "We win the game because of that. That's what superstars do. ... This is a real, real special player." The team's website also said Ovechkin became the first NHL player to register three hat tricks in six games since 1992-93.

The Caps also received a strong game in net from Braden Holtby (29 saves in 31 shots faced against the Kings), who had been struggling of late. Rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov had played the previous two games, although Reirden cautioned people not to read too much into that, but got hurt when a high shot hit him during a game-day workout on Thursday. Washington scratched him from the Kings game, and there was no word on Friday morning of his status for this contest. Holtby now has won 20 games for the eighth straight season.

John Carlson continued being an offensive-minded defenseman. He had a goal and two assists in that Los Angeles win. Carlson now has 14 goals and 51 assists for a team-high 65 points this season. He also set a new record for fewest number of games needed by a Caps defenseman to get 50 assists. Former Capital Mike Green set the previous record of 63 games 10 years ago, according to the team's website.

The Flyers are coming in after the New Jersey Devils handed them an ugly 5-0 loss on Thursday night. Philadelphia had won two in a row before this game, which New Jersey clinched with three-third period goals for a big road victory. The Flyers certainly had their chances, finishing with 46 shots, but Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all of them.

In fact, the Flyers outshot New Jersey 46-19 but could not use it to their advantage. They gave up a goal in the first minute and never caught up. "At the end of the day, everything that could go wrong did," Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said in a postgame press conference. "They made us pay for our mistakes."

In fact, the Devils scored 13 seconds into the game and on the first shot of each period, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. That kept stopping the Flyers from making any major runs. The Flyers had two players set individual marks as Ivan Provorov played in both his 300th consecutive and 300th NHL game, according to the team's site. That site also noted that Claude Giroux also extended his streak to 300 consecutive games played.

Now, Philadelphia will be playing several Eastern Conference foes, something that could become important as the team is battling with Carolina for the final playoff spot. The Capitals won the season's first meeting against the Flyers on Nov. 13, prevailing 2-1 in a shootout. The Flyers recorded an impressive 3-2 on Jan. 8, with both matchups in Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next weeks Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.Following the Singapore Ministry of Healths Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consul...

49ers TE Celek retires after eight seasons

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL, ending an eight-year career. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love yall, Celektime is clockin out, he wrote in ...

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland says Trump intends to recall him from his post

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trumps impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.I was advised today that the President intends to recall me e...

Islanders face big test against sizzling Lightning

The New York Islanders displayed their playoff-caliber mettle by mounting three consecutive third-period comebacks during a homestand against Western Conference foes. The tests will continue Saturday, when the Islanders hit the road and vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020