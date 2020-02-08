Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federer, Nadal play to record crowd in Cape Town

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capetown
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 07:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 07:40 IST
Federer, Nadal play to record crowd in Cape Town
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal attracted what organizers said was a world record crowd for a tennis match when they played an exhibition event in the Cape Town Stadium. The organizers said an audited attendance of 51,954 beat the 42,517 who watched Federer play Alexander Zverev of Germany in Mexico City last November.

They also announced that the 'Match in Africa' raised USD 3.5-million for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational and athletic programs for children in Africa. "To have 51,954 people in attendance at a tennis match, I never thought I'd be apart of something like that," said Federer.

"It's not something you dream about. Federer, who was accompanied by his South African mother, Lynette, said his first appearance in South Africa was a special occasion.

"The first time here in Cape Town, in South Africa, means so much more than just tennis," he said. Federer won 6-4 3-6 6-3 in a match in which the players had to contend with cool, windy conditions in the stadium that was built for the 2010 football World Cup.

The arena was packed with eager fans who sang, clapped and did the wave throughout the match. "It's an amazing crowd, an amazing stadium," said Nadal, who was making his first appearance in South Africa since playing in the country as a junior.

"It's an unforgettable evening. We will probably never play again in an atmosphere such as this one," said Nadal. "I can't thank enough the people here in Cape Town. They came here and created an unforgettable atmosphere."

Earlier in the day, Federer and his doubles partner billionaire Bill Gates beat Nadal and South-African born comedian Trevor Noah in a match with more flexible rules. The ceremonial coin toss was performed by World Cup-winning Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who presented Federer with a Springbok jersey. The coin used was a commemorative 20 Swiss Francs piece minted with Federer's face. He gave it to Kolisi.

Other high-profile South African sports stars in attendance included former Springbok captains John Smit and Jean de Villiers as well as Olympic swimmer Ryk Neethling. The match is the sixth edition of the event organised by the Roger Federer Foundation and is the first to take place in Africa.

"There's so much anticipation that goes into it that the match itself almost gets forgotten," said Federer before the match. He said he spent childhood holidays in South Africa.

"The time spent here as a kid was amazing," Federer said. "You would go on the road and you never come back for some reason because you've gotta chase that little tennis ball and you've gotta chase your dreams."

Tens of thousands of fans showed up early and were ecstatic when Nadal and Federer hit practice balls into the stands. One fan said she brought a wedding ring for Federer to propose to her. "I want to marry Roger," she shouted.

Earlier in the afternoon, Federer and Nadal played tennis with children from townships in Hout Bay. The children are part of an afterschool activity program with Zip Zap Circus which develops gross and fine motor skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020