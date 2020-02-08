UEFA and CONMEBOL to hold talks on 'enhanced cooperation'

In a rare meeting between two continental governing bodies, the football confederations of Europe (UEFA) and South America (CONMEBOL) are holding talks in Geneva next week "to analyze and coordinate common football cooperation projects". One possible topic is FIFA's planned 24-team Club World Cup which UEFA opposes and would also involve the top South American clubs.

UEFA told AFP on Friday that the planned agenda "includes the expansion of women's football, the development of grassroots football, player training programs, coach licensing initiatives, calendar coordination in view of enhanced cooperation, the future of competitions, and the strengthening of institutional governance". But the reformed Club World Cup planned for 2021 in China is likely to crop up.

The governing body of world soccer approved the plan last March despite UEFA opposition. UEFA criticized the lack of transparency from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and is unhappy at the creation of a possible rival to the Champions League.

According to sources, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has found an ally in the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, who was unhappy with Infantino talking directly with South American clubs about their participation.

