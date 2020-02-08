Left Menu
Development News Edition

Korkmaz puts up 34 as Sixers drop Grizzlies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:19 IST
Korkmaz puts up 34 as Sixers drop Grizzlies
Image Credit: Twitter(@FurkanKorkmaz )

Furkan Korkmaz hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points, Tobias Harris added 21 and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-107 on Friday. Ben Simmons contributed 22 points and 10 assists while Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game for good with neck stiffness. It was Embiid's 29th double-double this season. The Sixers improved to a league-best 23-2 at home.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 15 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones scored 13 and Brandon Clarke had 11. The Grizzlies had won 13 of 16 entering this game and fell to 26-26 overall.

Korkmaz's fourth 3-pointer gave the Sixers a 45-37 lead with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. Memphis led by one about four minutes into the second, but the Sixers closed on a 28-13 spurt and led 58-44 at halftime thanks in large part to Korkmaz's 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Jones paced the Grizzlies with 11 off the bench. Memphis made just 2 of 8 shots from beyond the arc and committed 11 turnovers by halftime. Simmons drove to the basket to cap a 7-0 run just 1:53 into the third and the Sixers' lead ballooned to 65-46.

After Harris dropped in his third straight trey, Philadelphia moved ahead by 29, 82-53. The Sixers held a commanding 97-66 lead after the third. Memphis struggled with its shooting through the third, going only 26 of 70 overall and 3 of 14 on treys.

The Grizzlies crept within 97-75 when Dillon Brooks hit a jumper in the lane with 9:01 left. When Josh Jackson tipped in a shot with 6:00 remaining, a 33-point deficit had been trimmed to 16, 102-86.

On the Sixers' next possession, Korkmaz drained a 3-pointer and was fouled, though he missed the free throw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan - New York Times

A U.S. citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the U.S. embas...

NHL roundup: Last-minute goal lifts Wild over Stars

Minnesotas Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Erik...

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy

Beijing, Feb 8 AFP A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.We can confirm that a 60-ye...

Paul scores 22 as Thunder beat Pistons

Chris Paul scored 22 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-101 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Thunder led for much of the game but never could stretch the margin to double digits before Detroit made a pus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020