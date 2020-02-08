Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul scores 22 as Thunder beat Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oklahoma
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:20 IST
Paul scores 22 as Thunder beat Pistons
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chris Paul scored 22 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-101 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Thunder led for much of the game but never could stretch the margin to double digits before Detroit made a push early in the third quarter to come back and tie the game at 57.

Oklahoma City then scored nine consecutive points quickly to ignite a 19-6 run overall and grab control. Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored six points each during that stretch, which lasted until two minutes remained in the quarter.

The Pistons made a push in the fourth, cutting the deficit to four in the final three minutes, but the game never got any closer. Oklahoma City stretched its winning streak to four games and has won nine of its past 10.

Detroit has lost seven of its past nine. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for the Thunder while Danilo Gallinari added 19, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16.

Oklahoma City shot 51.3 percent from the field, the seventh time in the past 13 games that the Thunder shot better than 50 percent from the field, even though they hit just 21.7 percent from behind the 3-point arc. Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 28 points.

Christian Wood made the most of his first start since early January and only his second start of the season, producing 27 points, one-off his career-high. White moved into the starting lineup in part due to the Thursday trade that sent big man Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond was the second-leading rebounder in Piston's history, but at least for one night, Wood capably filled in. Wood also led Detroit with 12 boards. Wood was 10 of 18 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

John Henson and Brandon Knight, the two players the Pistons acquired in the Drummond trade, were not available Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan - New York Times

A U.S. citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the U.S. embas...

NHL roundup: Last-minute goal lifts Wild over Stars

Minnesotas Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Erik...

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy

Beijing, Feb 8 AFP A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.We can confirm that a 60-ye...

Paul scores 22 as Thunder beat Pistons

Chris Paul scored 22 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-101 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Thunder led for much of the game but never could stretch the margin to double digits before Detroit made a pus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020