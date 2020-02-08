Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers' Simons exits with concussion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 10:19 IST
Blazers' Simons exits with concussion
Image Credit: Flickr

Portland guard Anfernee Simons departed the Trail Blazers' Friday night road game against the Utah Jazz due to a concussion. Simons hit his head on the Salt Lake City floor after missing a 13-foot jumper with about 35 seconds left in the first quarter. As Simons was on his way down, the right leg of Utah defender Royce O'Neale clipped his leg, causing an unbalanced landing.

Simons was escorted to the locker room and ruled out just past the midway point of the second quarter. He scored five points in four minutes. The injury left the Trail Blazers with just seven players.

Portland already was without center Hassan Whiteside (leg) and forward Nassir Little (ankle). The team became even more short-handed when forward Trevor Ariza was ejected while disputing a call with 10:05 remaining in the first half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK's Raab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants an ambitious trade deal with Japan, after a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, who asked Britain to end European Union restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed afte...

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan - New York Times

A U.S. citizen suffering from the new coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the U.S. embas...

NHL roundup: Last-minute goal lifts Wild over Stars

Minnesotas Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Erik...

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy

Beijing, Feb 8 AFP A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.We can confirm that a 60-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020