Blazers' Simons exits with concussion

Portland guard Anfernee Simons departed the Trail Blazers' Friday night road game against the Utah Jazz due to a concussion. Simons hit his head on the Salt Lake City floor after missing a 13-foot jumper with about 35 seconds left in the first quarter. As Simons was on his way down, the right leg of Utah defender Royce O'Neale clipped his leg, causing an unbalanced landing.

Simons was escorted to the locker room and ruled out just past the midway point of the second quarter. He scored five points in four minutes. The injury left the Trail Blazers with just seven players.

Portland already was without center Hassan Whiteside (leg) and forward Nassir Little (ankle). The team became even more short-handed when forward Trevor Ariza was ejected while disputing a call with 10:05 remaining in the first half.

