Tavares nets OT winner as Leafs take down Ducks

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Friday night. Tavares, who also had an assist, scored his 22nd goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot by Mitchell Marner during a power play with Rickard Rakell off for tripping.

Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Andreas Johnsson and Jason Spezza each added a goal for Toronto. Marner had three assists. Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, who twice tied the game in the third period. Cam Fowler had two assists for Anaheim, and Henrique also had an assist.

Goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in his first start for Toronto. Campbell and left winger Kyle Clifford were obtained Wednesday in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Miller made 29 saves for the Ducks.

Johnsson scored his eighth goal of the season at 4:36 of the first period from the right circle. Deslauriers tied the game with his second goal this season at 10:36 of the first from the right circle.

The Maple Leafs failed to score when they had a two-man advantage for 1:42 late in the first. Tavares scored from the right circle at 3:38 of the second period on a power play. Josh Manson was off for interference.

Matthews notched his 40th of the season on a one-timer from the right circle at 13:18 of the second. The goal matched his career best for a season and gave Toronto a 3-1 edge. Jones scored his seventh goal on a short-handed effort with a backhand at 8:34 of the third period.

Henrique tied the game 3-3 with his 18th goal on a power play at 12:47 of the third with Clifford off for holding the stick. Spezza put Toronto ahead with his ninth goal from a sharp angle at 16:33.

Grant tied the game with his 13th goal at 19:02 with Miller removed for an extra attacker. The Maple Leafs were without William Nylander (illness).

Anaheim defenseman Erik Gudbranson sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

