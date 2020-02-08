Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tavares nets OT winner as Leafs take down Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 10:33 IST
Tavares nets OT winner as Leafs take down Ducks
Image Credit: Twitter (@91Tavares)

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Friday night. Tavares, who also had an assist, scored his 22nd goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot by Mitchell Marner during a power play with Rickard Rakell off for tripping.

Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Andreas Johnsson and Jason Spezza each added a goal for Toronto. Marner had three assists. Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, who twice tied the game in the third period. Cam Fowler had two assists for Anaheim, and Henrique also had an assist.

Goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in his first start for Toronto. Campbell and left winger Kyle Clifford were obtained Wednesday in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Miller made 29 saves for the Ducks.

Johnsson scored his eighth goal of the season at 4:36 of the first period from the right circle. Deslauriers tied the game with his second goal this season at 10:36 of the first from the right circle.

The Maple Leafs failed to score when they had a two-man advantage for 1:42 late in the first. Tavares scored from the right circle at 3:38 of the second period on a power play. Josh Manson was off for interference.

Matthews notched his 40th of the season on a one-timer from the right circle at 13:18 of the second. The goal matched his career best for a season and gave Toronto a 3-1 edge. Jones scored his seventh goal on a short-handed effort with a backhand at 8:34 of the third period.

Henrique tied the game 3-3 with his 18th goal on a power play at 12:47 of the third with Clifford off for holding the stick. Spezza put Toronto ahead with his ninth goal from a sharp angle at 16:33.

Grant tied the game with his 13th goal at 19:02 with Miller removed for an extra attacker. The Maple Leafs were without William Nylander (illness).

Anaheim defenseman Erik Gudbranson sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors' Lowry may miss time due to whiplash

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry left the Raptors 115-106 win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in the third quarter after sustaining what the team referred to as whiplash. Lowry got hurt when he came down hard on the leg of teammate...

Soccer-US, Canada women secure 2020 Olympics berths with wins

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday. FIFAs No. 1 ranked womens team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexi...

ANALYSIS-How they fared: Democrats fight for survival in New Hampshire debate

With Democratic presidential candidates fighting for their political lives ahead of New Hampshires primary to choose who will face Republican Donald Trump in November, rivals debating on Friday took shots at one another and tried to separat...

Delhi Assembly polls: 14.75 pc turn in first three hours

Delhi recorded 14.75 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours of polling on Saturday with long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020