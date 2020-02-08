Left Menu
Azpilicueta aims to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come for opponents

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta said they want to perform well in the next three games so that Stamford Bridge becomes a tough place to come for the opponents.

  London
  Updated: 08-02-2020 11:58 IST
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta said they want to perform well in the next three games so that Stamford Bridge becomes a tough place to come for the opponents. After the winter break, Chelsea are scheduled to play against Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich at the Stamford Bridge.

"We haven't made Stamford Bridge as solid as we would like this year. This is the best time to recover this solidity, with three big games in a row at home where we can show we are ready and able to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come," the club's official website quoted Azpilicueta as saying. Chelsea are currently placed on the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 41 points while the table is topped by Liverpool, who have 73 points.

Azpilicueta said they will move ahead game by game and make the best use of this opportunity. "With the fans we have had some disappointments at home altogether. When these three opportunities come we have to take them one by one, and hopefully we can build upon this. It's key for the success of the season," he said.

Chelsea will take on Manchester United in Premier League on February 18. (ANI)

