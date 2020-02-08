Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work begins on demolition of gym at MCC; to pave way for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 17:21 IST
Work begins on demolition of gym at MCC; to pave way for

Work begins on demolition of gym at MCC; to pave way for reopening of closed stands at Chidambaram stadium Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI): Work has commenced on demolition of the gymnasium at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), which will pave the way for re-opening the sealed 'I', 'J' and 'K' stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium here for the upcoming IPL. The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.

An exception was made when the stands were opened for an India-Pakistan ODI back in 2012. The work is expected to be completed in 4-5 days, MCC President R Ramesh told PTI on Saturday.

After the demolition is completed, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will seek permission of the Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for clearance for the three stands, he added. He also said that the club will be building a new gymnasium, adding that arrangements for an alternate gym for members has already been made.

A decision to demolish the gym was taken during a general body meeting of MCC recently. TNCA sources said work has begun for demolition of the gymnasium and once it is done, the Corporation and CMDA will be approached for reopening the stands.

The three stands (I, J and K) will be opened for the forthcoming IPL, the sources added. Earlier, TNCA got custody of the iconic Chidambaram stadium as it entered into a new lease agreement with the Tamil Nadu government.

The three stands were closed as the city Corporation said there was "insufficient" setback space between the stands and the MCC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

17 IP address-owners booked for uploading child porn clips

A case has been registered against owners of 17 Internet Protocol IP addresses from where child pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded on a popular social media platform in Maharashtras Palghar district between April 23 and May 8 last ...

Microscopic organisms discovered in 'flammable ice'

A group of researchers studying flammable ice or methane hydrate in the cold and dark depths of the Sea of Japan has found microscopic creatures flourishing amidst living conditions that are immensely inhospitable for harbouring life. Metha...

Sydney Sixers win Big Bash final, piling misery on Stars

Eds Adds details, quotes Sydney, Feb 8 AFP The Sydney Sixers were crowned Big Bash League champions for a second time Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short during the run-chase in a rain-affected match that capped a near two-month c...

Centre will help seafood sector make India no. 1 exporter:

The Union government on Satruday said it would help the seafood sector in all possible ways to make India number one exporter by working together with all stakeholders, including the states and the Marine Products Export Development Authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020