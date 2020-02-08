Sydney Sixers win Big Bash League final

Sydney, Feb 8 (AFP) The Sydney Sixers clinched their second Twenty20 Big Bash League title Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short in the run-chase during a rain-affected match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home team was sent into bat in a game reduced to 12 overs a side and made 116 for five, with the Stars managing just 97 for six in reply.

It was the Sixers second title and first since the inaugural season of the Australian domestic competition in 2011-12. (AFP) AT AT

