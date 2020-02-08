Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahiri and Atwal still behind after two rounds at Pebble Beach

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pebblebeach
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 21:44 IST
Lahiri and Atwal still behind after two rounds at Pebble Beach

Repairing the early damage, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a one-under 71 in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill. It took him to even par for 36 holes and T-89thplace with the third round a Monterrey Peninsula which has yielded low scores.

Arjun Atwal made better improvement with a 67 on Par-71 Monterey Peninsula following up on his 75 to get to 142, which is now one-under total and he is T-75. The cut will be applied after 54 holes at which point all players would have played once on each of the three courses being used this week.

After four pars Lahiri double bogeyed the Par-3 fifth and bogeyed thee sixth to go three-over within first six holes. He then birdied four times on 7th, 11th, 14tth and 18th without dropping any more shots for a 71. Atwal birdied first, third and fifth to go three-under at Monterey Peninsula but then dropped shots on eighth and ninth. On the back nine, there were four birdies on 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th before he dropped another shot on 17th for a day's card of 67.

Nick Taylor birdied four times in last five holes at Pebble Beach for a 66 to take his first 36-hole lead. Jason Day shot 64 at Pebble Beach to move to second one ahead of Phil Mickelson (64 at Monterey) to get to third. Taylor made birdies on all the par 5s for his 66. Taylor was at 14-under 129, while Day was 12-under and Mickelson was 11-under.

Day made two long birdie putts across the green, holed a 40-yard wedge for eagle on the dangerous par-5 14th, made a couple of big par saves and moved into contention. Defending champion Mickelson also got in the mix with four straight birdies after the turn at Monterey. He made bogey on the long par-3 ninth to finish his round of 7-under. He was three shots behind.

Mickelson has not had a top 10 on the PGA TOUR since winning at Pebble Beach last year, though he finished third last week at the Saudi International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats on edge after 2020 election season's ragged launch

For Democrats, this was supposed to be a moment to begin easing three years of built-up of anxieties. Instead, the launch of the 2020 presidential primary has left the party deeply unsettled and President Donald Trump gleeful about the chao...

T'gana: 'Sammakka, Saralamma jatatra' concludes

The four-day Sammakka Saralamma jatara, a mega religious congregation of tribals, concluded at Medaram village in Telangana on Saturday. The event, attended by an estimated 1.5 crore people, including non-tribals, concluded with the deiti...

Nirmala Sitharaman says 'sorry' for marathon budget address

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said her two hour plus budget speech days ago was inevitable since every aspect of the economy warranted a careful response and expressed regret for putting people to inconvenience. The minist...

Close to 9000 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J&K, Ladakh

As many as 8,945 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said. The first Lok Adalat of 2020 was held in all the courts acros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020