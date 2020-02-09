Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 06:20 IST
Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

A blistering 800 meters for Donavan Brazier punctuated a handful of season's bests, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meters at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.

The 1:44.22 win for the 22-year-old Brazier set a roaring start to the World Champion's bid to make the U.S. Olympic roster, as Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser beat World Champion Joe Kovacs to a season's best in the shot put and Great Britain's Chris O'Hare won the men's mile in another season's best. Brazier lurked toward the back of the pack at the Armory for the first 400 meters before bursting by his competitors for dramatic finish. "My coach kept telling me, ‘don’t go on the rabbit – put yourself in like fourth or fifth position, and just see where you can work from there,’” said Brazier. “I just tried to execute that as perfectly as possible.”

Felix, hoping to reach her fifth Games this year and compete in the 200 and 400 meters, struggled to get the power she needed in the 60-meter dash, not typically her strongest event. The 34-year-old sprinter, who gave birth to daughter Camryn in November 2018, told reporters that she was looking forward to upcoming competitions.

"My daughter’s a huge motivation for me. It’s kind of shifted my motivation completely," said Felix. "I want to show her that you can overcome adversity. I want to show her what hard work looks like.” World indoor champion pole vaulter Sandi Morris sailed to a 4.91-meter win, later telling reporters that a world record-breaking performance from men's vaulter Swede Mondo Duplantis of 6.17 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland served as motivation.

Ajee Wilson won the women's 800 meters, running a subdued middle-of-the-pack race before exploding past the competition in the last 200 meters and finishing more than a full second ahead of second-place finisher Natoya Goule. American Elle Purrier, meanwhile, won the women's mile and set the U.S. women's indoor mile record, despite the fact that she did not even know what the record even was before she started the race. (Reporting By Amy Tennery, additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox reach two-year deal with OF Benintendi

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season on Saturday, avoiding salary arbitration. Multiple outlets reported the value of the deal at 10 million.Benintendi, 25, has been Bostons O...

Report: Redskins hiring black female coach

The Washington Redskins will make Jennifer King the first full-time black female coach in the NFL, The Athletic reported Saturday. King previously worked for Redskins head coach Ron Rivera as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers in ...

Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 811 as of the end of Saturday, up 89 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, r...

Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

A blistering 800 meters for Donavan Brazier punctuated a handful of seasons bests, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meters at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.The 144.22 win for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020