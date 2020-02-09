Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday the Twins were "very pessimistic" about the deal as presently constructed.

The reported trade included the Twins sending pitcher Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox and receiving pitcher Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers then would ship Graterol to the Red Sox with Alex Verdugo, with Betts and Boston left-hander David Price going to Los Angeles. The Star Tribune reported the Twins reluctance centered on the Red Sox's concerns surrounding Graterol, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and missed time in 2019 because of a shoulder injury. Boston reportedly went into the deal thinking Graterol would be a starter. After receiving the pitcher's medical records from the Twins, the Red Sox apparently believes he's better-suited to relieve.

Boston then reportedly asked Minnesota to add a top 10 prospect to the deal to complete the trade -- something the Twins don't want to do. The Star Tribune reported conversations between the two teams so far have "proved fruitless."

Should Minnesota withdraw from the deal, Los Angeles and Boston would need to work out a trade themselves or find another trade partner.

