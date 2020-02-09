Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 09:13 IST
Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday the Twins were "very pessimistic" about the deal as presently constructed.

The reported trade included the Twins sending pitcher Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox and receiving pitcher Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers then would ship Graterol to the Red Sox with Alex Verdugo, with Betts and Boston left-hander David Price going to Los Angeles. The Star Tribune reported the Twins reluctance centered on the Red Sox's concerns surrounding Graterol, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and missed time in 2019 because of a shoulder injury. Boston reportedly went into the deal thinking Graterol would be a starter. After receiving the pitcher's medical records from the Twins, the Red Sox apparently believes he's better-suited to relieve.

Boston then reportedly asked Minnesota to add a top 10 prospect to the deal to complete the trade -- something the Twins don't want to do. The Star Tribune reported conversations between the two teams so far have "proved fruitless."

Should Minnesota withdraw from the deal, Los Angeles and Boston would need to work out a trade themselves or find another trade partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists ...

Sweden's Duplantis breaks world pole vault record

Paris, Feb 9 AFP Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland. Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last years world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on Saturd...

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Twins were very ...

Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 def...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020