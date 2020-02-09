Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks finish season sweep over Magic in rout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 10:10 IST
Bucks finish season sweep over Magic in rout
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brook Lopez highlighted a 23-point performance with five 3-pointers as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks completed a four-game season sweep of the Orlando Magic with a 111-95 victory on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won 13 of their last 14 games overall and seven of their last eight versus Orlando.

While impressive numbers to be certain, a slow start and a primarily non-competitive contest led to the reigning NBA MVP seeing his five-game streak of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists come to a halt. Khris Middleton recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe (18) and Wesley Matthews (12) also scored in double digits for Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic collected 21 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 26th double-double for the Magic, who have lost three in a row and eight of their last nine games. Antetokounmpo's dunk, Matthews' corner 3-pointer, and Lopez's driving layup and short jumper started the Bucks on a 9-0 run to begin the third quarter to push their lead to 71-46. Orlando, however, made a spirited comeback entering the fourth before being held at bay the rest of the way.

The Bucks cleaned up some sloppy play and Kyle Korver and Lopez each made a pair of 3-pointers to create a double-digit advantage for their team in the second quarter. Middleton connected on a long, touchdown pass to Bledsoe for a reverse layup, highlighting an 11-3 run to end the quarter and give Milwaukee a 62-46 advantage at intermission. Matthews drained a trio of 3-pointers to lift Milwaukee to a 15-10 lead before finishing the quarter with a 29-24 advantage without the benefit of a field goal from Antetokounmpo. Vucevic kept the Magic competitive with nine points and six rebounds.

While Milwaukee stood pat at the NBA trade deadline, it reportedly is set to bolster its roster as soon as Monday. Multiple outlets reported that the team is prepared to sign veteran forward Marvin Williams, who was waived by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hield helps send Kings past Spurs

Buddy Hield hit nine of 10 from 3-point range while scoring 31 points off the bench as the Sacramento Kings notched a 122-102 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Harrison Barnes recorded 25 points and seven reboun...

Holiday, Pelicans deny Pacers

Jrue Holiday scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-117 on Saturday night. Holiday, who missed most of the second quarter while getting five stitches t...

I don't want to make predictable choices: Alaya

Jawaani Jaaneman debutante Alaya F is in a happy space right now and says going ahead in her career she wants to make versatile choices. The Nitin Kakkar-directed film, also featuring Saif Ali Khan, opened to positive reviews on January 31 ...

Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organizers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asias largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.Few dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020