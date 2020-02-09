Left Menu
Flames snap Canucks' home win streak

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dillon Dube had a goal and two assists as Calgary's fourth line provided most of the firepower to help the Flames snap the Vancouver Canucks' nine-game home winning streak with a 6-2 decision Saturday night. Linemates Derek Ryan and Milan Lucic each had a goal and an assist. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, and Tobias Rieder also scored for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1). Goaltender David Rittich made 25 saves.

Tanner Pearson and Adam Gaudette scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who fell two games shy of tying the best home winning streak in franchise history, set Feb. 3-March 19, 2009. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of 31 shots but Vancouver dropped to 0-3-1 in its past four games. The Canucks took an early lead as Pearson took a pass from rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes and beat Rittich with a wrist shot from between the top of the faceoff circles just 34 seconds into the game.

Ryan tied it at 4:20 of the first period, taking a drop pass from Lucic and beating Markstrom with a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. Tkachuk gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 12:08. His initial shot was stopped by Markstrom, but the rebound deflected off Tkachuk's skate and into the net.

Gaudette tied it at 18:13 after the puck took an unlikely carom off the end boards and right to Gaudette in front of the net for an unassisted goal. Dube scored the lone goal of the second period, at 2:51, chasing down the puck after it was dumped into the Vancouver zone and circling back to the top of the left faceoff circle before unleashing a wrist shot that made its way through traffic in front of Markstrom.

Lucic added to the lead with a power-play goal at 6:48 of the third, setting up in front and tipping the puck past Markstrom with one second left on the man advantage. Monahan scored at 16:01 of the third and Rieder added an empty-netter at 17:49.

