Hurricanes rally to down Knights in shootout

  Reuters
  Updated: 09-02-2020 12:00 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 11:54 IST
Hurricanes rally to down Knights in shootout
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Canes)

Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a wild 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Svechnikov started the second round of the shootout by blasting a shot past the glove hand of Marc-Andre Fleury for his third shootout score in four attempts this season. James Reimer, who finished with 33 saves, then stopped a Shea Theodore attempt, and Williams followed with the game-clincher over Fleury's glove to improve to 3-for-3 in shootout attempts.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Erik Haula each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas and Haydn Fleury also scored for Carolina. Jake Gardiner added three assists in a game that featured six third-period goals. Theodore had a goal and an assist, and Cody Eakin, Chandler Stephenson, Max Pacioretty, and Jon Merrill also scored goals for Vegas. Nate Schmidt had two assists, and Fleury finished with 29 saves.

Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals just 69 seconds apart. Pacioretty started the scoring with his 24th goal, and Merrill then made it 2-0 when he took a feed from William Carrier while cutting into the slot and beat Reimer with a backhand inside the left post. Carolina cut it to 2-1 with just 28.4 seconds left in the opening period when Teravainen floated a shot from the left point through traffic and past Fleury's glove side for his 12th goal of the season.

The Golden Knights extended their lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Theodore finished a two-on-one with Reilly Smith with a one-timer from the right circle off Reimer's glove. Aho made it 3-2 at the 1:19 mark of the third period with his 30th goal of the season, tapping in a rebound of Teravainen shot. But Stephenson answered with a short-handed goal just 58 seconds later, his 11th of the season, to extend the Golden Knights' lead back to two.

Haula cut it to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 4:16 when he took a stretch pass from Gardiner and beat Fleury with a backhand through his pads. Fleury tied it, 4-4, at the 10:48 mark with his third goal of the season. The goal was originally waived off for goalie interference on Warren Foegele, but Carolina challenged the call and won.

Necas then gave Carolina its first lead of the game with his 14th goal of the season, but Eakin tied it a little over two minutes later, 5-5, with his fourth goal of the season and first in 15 games.

