Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:05 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium.

*Report of Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament. *Report of ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

*ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. *I-League match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC.

*I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Chennai City.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND A

Gill hits unbeaten ton to guide India A to 234/1 in reply to NZ A's 386/9 Lincoln (New Zealand), Feb 9 (PTI) Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-CHRITY-TENDULKAR

Those five minutes: When Sachin Tendulkar faces six deliveries Melbourne, Feb 9 (PTI) Never was an innings break so anticipated in a game of cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-BENNETT

Southee behaved like a true leader in 2nd ODI: Bennett By Chetan Narula

Auckland, Feb 9 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett says Tim Southee showed exemplary leadership qualities when he played through pain and discomfort during the second ODI against India.

SPO-CHESS-HUMPY

Humpy goes down to Muzychuk in Cairns Cup

St Louis (USA), Feb 9 (PTI) India's Koneru Humpy went down to Mariya Muzychuk in the second round of the Cairns Cup while compatriot Dronavalli Harika drew with Nana Dzagnidze, here.

SPO-PAK-USMAN-HORSE

Usman says he won't change name of his horse from 'Azad Kashmir'

Karachi, Feb 9 (PTI) Usman Khan, the first Pakistani equestrian to qualify for the Olympics, has maintained that he will not change the name of his horse from 'Azad Kashmir', saying it was a trivial issue for him.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS

Nischal, Anuradha, Yogesh win on last day of National Rifle/Pistol trials Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana's Nischal claimed the top honours in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2, while Indian Navy shooters Anuradha and Yogesh Singh won the women's 10m Air Pistol and men's 25M Center Fire Pistol T2 events on the last day of the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting trials here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt mulling new scheme for CAPF officers' test, might merge it with civil services exam

The Centre is planning to change the scheme of the UPSC test for recruitment of entry-level paramilitary forces officers and merging it with the civil services examination that selects IAS and IPS officers, officials said. A proposal in thi...

Coronavirus: DGCA suspends pre-flight alcohol test at Kerala airports

Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped the pre-flight breathalyzer BA test for the aircrew operating out of Keralas four airports during the next 15 days in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The breathalyzer BA test measures w...

Heart bleeds when blast incidents reported in Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday voiced concern over the recent cases of recovery of explosives and said his heart bled every time incidents of the blast were reported from any part of the state. Dhankhar also wondered how co...

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in budget, says Sitharaman

Laid foundation for a USD 5 trillion economy in the budget, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020