The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium.

*Report of Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament. *Report of ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

*ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. *I-League match between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC.

*I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Chennai City.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND A

Gill hits unbeaten ton to guide India A to 234/1 in reply to NZ A's 386/9 Lincoln (New Zealand), Feb 9 (PTI) Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-CHRITY-TENDULKAR

Those five minutes: When Sachin Tendulkar faces six deliveries Melbourne, Feb 9 (PTI) Never was an innings break so anticipated in a game of cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-BENNETT

Southee behaved like a true leader in 2nd ODI: Bennett By Chetan Narula

Auckland, Feb 9 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett says Tim Southee showed exemplary leadership qualities when he played through pain and discomfort during the second ODI against India.

SPO-CHESS-HUMPY

Humpy goes down to Muzychuk in Cairns Cup

St Louis (USA), Feb 9 (PTI) India's Koneru Humpy went down to Mariya Muzychuk in the second round of the Cairns Cup while compatriot Dronavalli Harika drew with Nana Dzagnidze, here.

SPO-PAK-USMAN-HORSE

Usman says he won't change name of his horse from 'Azad Kashmir'

Karachi, Feb 9 (PTI) Usman Khan, the first Pakistani equestrian to qualify for the Olympics, has maintained that he will not change the name of his horse from 'Azad Kashmir', saying it was a trivial issue for him.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS

Nischal, Anuradha, Yogesh win on last day of National Rifle/Pistol trials Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana's Nischal claimed the top honours in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2, while Indian Navy shooters Anuradha and Yogesh Singh won the women's 10m Air Pistol and men's 25M Center Fire Pistol T2 events on the last day of the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting trials here on Sunday.

