Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh skittle out India for 177 in U-19 WC final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:37 IST
Bangladesh skittle out India for 177 in U-19 WC final
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@CricketAusI)

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

The third seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful's first spell with channelized aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset. Only 23 came off the first 10 overs and India never recovered from the slow start despite a sedate 93-run stand between Jaiswal and NT Tilak Verma (38 off 65 balls) in 23.2 overs.

Shoriful and Shakib were not afraid of sledging the Indian batsmen as they bowled full and got the ball to swing away from the left-handers. The fielding was also agile and top-notched, making it difficult throughout the Indian innings. Once Jaiswal was out, the distinct lack of match-time for other Indian batsmen was evident with skipper Priyam Garg (7) showing rustiness.

The other problem was Jaiswal's inability to force the pace throughout the entire innings did cost India and he was finally snuffed out by Shoriful as he mistimed a pull-shot. His innings had eight fours and a six and finished the tournament with 400 runs. Siddhesh Veer (0) was gone off next ball by Shoriful and Dhruv Jurel (22 off 38 balls) lacked partners and was run-out after a horrible mix-up with Atharva Ankolekar (3).

Atharva, the hero of the Australia game, was then played on and India finished with a below-par score.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyans queue to see body of Moi, country's longest-serving ruler

Nairobi, Feb 9 AFP Kenyans formed long queues on Sunday to glimpse the body of the countrys longest-serving leader, Daniel arap Moi, which is on public display ahead of a state funeral service. Moi, who is respected by many despite a 24-yea...

2,927 people diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2019

More than 2,900 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis TB in Mizoram in 2019, a Health department official said on Sunday. The official said that as many as 17,171 blood samples were tested out of which 2,927 were found suffering fro...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020