Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:32 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS GOLF-PROAM

Mickelson hits 'number two' best bunker shot ever, one back at Pebble Phil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker shot as the second best of his life it is worthy of attention.

ICHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Bruins down Coyotes for 6th straight win

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: New-look Wolves stomp Clippers The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves were a puzzle too difficult to solve Saturday, getting 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to earn a resounding 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and end a 13-game losing streak.

UPCOMING SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth.

9 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-LEC/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Lecce Napoli host Lecce in a Serie A match.

9 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-CGN/REPORT (TV)

MATCH CANCELLED because of STORMY WEATHER - Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Cologne Borussia Moenchengladbach play FC Cologne in a Bundesliga match.

9 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Real Madrid Osasuna host Real Madrid in La Liga

9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League.

9 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig Bayern Munich play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Lazio Parma host Lazio in a Serie A match.

9 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan Inter Milan host AC Milan in Serie A match.

9 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Barcelona Real Betis host FC Barcelona in La Liga.

9 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lyon PSG play Lyon in French Ligue 1

9 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-COL-URY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Olympic South America Qualifiers The final round of the Olympic South America Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after either this game or the later match between Argentina and Brazil, depending on results.

9 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-ARG-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Olympic South America Qualifiers The final round of the Olympic South America Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after either this game or the earlier match between Colombia and Uruguay, depending on results.

9 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

10 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend.

10 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-NEWYORK/ Tennis - ATP 250 - New York Open

Day one of the New York Open - an ATP 250 event. 10 Feb

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/INEOS (TV)

Motor racing - Mercedes F1 and Ineos to make joint-announcement The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team CEO Toto Wolff and INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe hold a news conference in London on February 10 where they will make an announcement regarding the upcoming Formula One season.

10 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ITA/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Italy

France face Italy in the Six Nations 9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

8 arrested in Jodhpur with illegal arms, ammunition

Eight people were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition while they were trying to sell those weapons in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Jodhpur police said. One of the accused, Nehpal Singh, was arrested from Sardarpura with ...

Bareilly gets back its 'jhumka' at last

Jhumka and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chart-buster on the jewelry in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance. The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft jhumka, embellished with colorful stones and the citys famous z...

Russian plane in belly landing, no one hurt

Moscow, Feb 9 AFP A Russian plane carrying 100 people crash-landed on its belly in the north of the country after experiencing problems with landing gear Sunday, the company and officials said, adding no one was seriously hurt. The Utair Bo...

Russian plane in belly landing, no one hurt

Moscow, Feb 9 AFP A Russian plane carrying 100 people crash-landed on its belly in the north of the country after experiencing problems with landing gear Sunday, the company and officials said, adding no one was seriously hurt. The Utair Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020