Bangladesh ahead in DLS, inch towards U-19 WC title as rain stops play

Bangladesh were inching towards their maiden global cricket title with only 15 runs to get against India in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. Replying to India's meager score of 177, Bangladesh were 163 for 7 after 41 overs when rain stopped play.

However, the good news for Bangladesh was that they are currently 18 runs ahead in terms of the Duckworrth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score which is 145. Skipper Akbar Ali was unbeaten on 42 off 76 balls along with Rakibul Hassan on 3.

