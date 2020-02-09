Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Rashid stars as England share ODI series with S Africa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 22:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Rashid stars as England share ODI series with S Africa
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took the key scalps of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma as England beat South Africa by two wickets in the third and final one-day international on Sunday.

World champions England won the toss and elected to field, restricting their hosts to 256 for seven in 50 overs, a below- par score on a day when the players wore pink to raise money for breast cancer awareness. The touring side looked composed in their chase, apart from some late jitters, as Joe Denly top-scored with 66, reaching their target with 40 balls to spare to claim a share of the series after the second game was washed out by rain.

The teams meet in a three-match Twenty20 International series which starts on Wednesday in East London and concludes next Sunday in Pretoria. "I thought we bowled well today," England captain Eoin Morgan said. "Adil and Mo (Ali coming in and showing their value, Adil with the control and variation, he was outstanding.

"I thought the chase was well within our grasp and it was disappointing to limp over the line. We should have done it four or five down with the partnerships we had." South Africa struggled to build momentum in their innings, with captain De Kock (69 from 81 balls) and David Miller (69 not out from 53 balls) leading their charge.

Rashid proved a handful for the top order as he trapped Bavuma (29) lbw and bowled De Kock, removing South Africa's two batting stars from their victory in the opening ODI in Cape Town. Miller's imperious hitting towards the end of the innings, in which he bludgeoned four massive sixes, took the home side past 250 when it had looked as though they would fall short of that mark.

Jason Roy (21) and Jonny Bairstow (43) rocketed England to 61 in 6.2 overs in reply before both fell in quick succession. When Morgan (9) was caught and bowled by seamer Beuran Hendricks (3-59) South Africa felt in the game, but Joe Root (49) and Denly provided the stability through the middle order to take their side to within sight of victory.

The home team were given hope when England lost four wickets for the addition of 20 runs as Lungi Ngidi (3-63) recovered from a poor start to rattle the visitors. But Ali (17 from 16 balls) provided the steadying hand for England to seal the win.

"We thought it was getting tight and we had a bit of a sniff," De Kock said. "It was cool to make it tough for the English guys. "Our energy has stood out, we've got a young team but they had a lot of energy on the field and I enjoyed that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

Iran successfully launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying. The Simorgh rocket successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but th...

Repeal new citizenship law; no need for NRC, NPR: Shetti

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Sunday demanded repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, calling it an unconstitutional law. He also opposed the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register N...

Maharashtra: Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Jalgaon

Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluk...

Surging Canadiens to host skidding Coyotes

Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020