Padres acquire reliever Pagan in trade with Rays

The San Diego Padres strengthened their bullpen by acquiring reliever Emilio Pagan from the Tampa Bay Rays for two players Saturday night. The 28-year-old right-hander compiled a 2.31 ERA and struck out 96 batters in 70 innings for the Rays in 2019. Pagan was 4-2 with a team-high 20 saves and just 13 walks in 66 appearances.

The Padres already had one of baseball's strongest bullpens, anchored by All-Star closer Kirby Yates and his MLB-best 41 saves in 2019. Pagan is 9-6 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 182 1/3 career innings with the Seattle Mariners (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018) and Rays.

In exchange, Tampa Bay received outfielder Manuel Margot and prospect Logan Driscoll, a catcher and outfielder. Margot, 25, batted .234 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a career-high 20 stolen bases in 151 games during his third season as the Padres' center fielder in 2019.

Driscoll, 22, was drafted in the second round in 2019 out of George Mason University. He batted .268 with 14 doubles and 20 RBIs in 39 games at Class-A Tri-City in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.