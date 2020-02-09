Left Menu
Soccer-Sociedad bemoan Barca dominance of women's game after 10-1 drubbing

  Updated: 10-02-2020 00:44 IST
  Created: 09-02-2020 23:59 IST
The coach of Real Sociedad's women's team has warned of the danger of Barcelona's side getting ever more powerful after his team was hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first-ever Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Sociedad lifted the domestic cup last season and beat Levante 1-0 in the semi-final of the inaugural Super Cup in Salamanca, while Barca, last year's league runners-up, defeated league champions Atletico Madrid.

But there was an evident gulf in class in Sunday's showpiece in front of 9,000 fans at the Helmantico stadium, as Marta Torrejon scored four goals while Alexia Putellas and Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala each scored braces in the drubbing. "Every team feels that we cannot compete with this Barca side," Sociedad coach Gonzalo Arconada told a news conference.

"The federation must decide if this is what they wanted. Barca was always going to win the game and we had to suffer this humiliation." Barca is on course to end a five-year wait to be crowned Spanish champions as they hold a nine-point lead over nearest challengers Atletico after 18 games, of which they have won 16 and drawn two while scoring 68 goals.

They reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in May, losing to Olympique Lyonnais, but bolstered their squad in the close season by signing Norway international Caroline Graham Hansen, who was also on target in the Super Cup final. The double-figure victory over Sociedad followed other big wins for Barca this season, including 9-1 and 6-0 wins over CD Tacon, the club which will be absorbed by Real Madrid next season.

Arconada added: "Their budget is much bigger than everyone else's and the federation must decide if they want them to humiliate the other teams like this." Barca coach Lluis Cortes responded by defending the club's right to plow money into the women's game.

"Each club invests in women's football as much as they want to and the percentage in relation to the spending on the men's team is very small," he said. "I wish we could always win 10-1, but I am sure this won't happen when we meet next in the league. Things went really well for us today but in the majority of games we really have to fight."

