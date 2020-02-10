Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 01:02 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Top seed Gael Monfils captured his third title at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Sunday with a clinical 7-5 6-3 win over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in the final.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan

Inter Milan host AC Milan in Serie A match. 9 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Barcelona

Real Betis host FC Barcelona in La Liga. 9 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lyon

PSG play Lyon in French Ligue 1 9 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-COL-URY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Olympic South America Qualifiers

The final round of the Olympic South America Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after either this game or the later match between Argentina and Brazil, depending on results. 9 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-ARG-BRA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Olympic South America Qualifiers

The final round of the Olympic South America Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after either this game or the earlier match between Colombia and Uruguay, depending on results. 9 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

TENNIS-NEWYORK/ Tennis - ATP 250 - New York Open

Day one of the New York Open - an ATP 250 event. 10 Feb

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 10 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 10 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/INEOS (TV) Motor racing - Mercedes F1 and Ineos to make joint-announcement

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team CEO Toto Wolff and INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe hold a news conference in London on February 10 where they will make an announcement regarding the upcoming Formula One season. 10 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 10 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Canucks look to finish off season sweep of Predators

Nipping on the heels of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings, the Nashville Predators conclude their four-game road swing through western Canada on Monday night when they visit the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks....

UPDATE 2-Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget -officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21 cut in foreign aid and slashing social safety net programs in his 4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2021, according to senior administration officials. The budget will seek an in...

WHO advance team on coronavirus on way to China - Tedros tweet

An advance team of World Health Organization WHO experts has left for Beijing to investigate Chinas coronavirus epidemic, the Geneva-based agency said on Sunday. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made a trip to Beijing fo...

Canucks look to finish off season sweep of Predators

Nipping on the heels of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings, the Nashville Predators conclude their four-game road swing through western Canada on Monday night when they visit the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020