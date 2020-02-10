Left Menu
Athanasiou scores twice as Red Wings beat Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 01:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 01:52 IST
Andreas Athanasiou scored two third-period goals and the host Detroit Red Wings ended the Boston Bruins' six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Athanasiou hadn't scored since a two-goal game on Nov. 16. Brendan Perlini scored his first goal of the season for Detroit, which had gone 1-9-1 in its previous 11 games. Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves for the Wings, who have the league's worst record but have recorded two victories over Boston this season.

Torey Krug scored his eighth goal of the season for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 17 saves for Boston, which was playing the second end of a back-to-back after defeating Arizona on Saturday afternoon. Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon served the first game of a two-game NHL suspension for an illegal check.

Following a scoreless first period, Perlini scored his first goal in 30 games since being acquired by the Red Wings from Chicago in late October. Adam Erne collected the puck near center ice and passed it to Perlini, who cut to the left, moved around a defenseman and fired a shot past Rask on the far side. Brad Marchand seemingly tied it at 12:33 of the period but after a lengthy review, the officials ruled that the Bruins were offsides.

Boston did forge a tie in the opening minute of the third period. David Pastrnak skated into the Wings' zone on the right side and fed the puck to Krug, who tapped it past Bernier. Patrice Bergeron was credited with the second assist. Athanasiou put Detroit back on top at 7:10 of the period. Dylan Larkin dug the puck out from behind the net to Tyler Bertuzzi, who slid it to Athanasiou for a one-timer.

Athanasiou added an empty-netter with 28.1 seconds remaining. Christoffer Ehn and Filip Hronek had the assists. --Field Level Media

