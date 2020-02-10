Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Dodgers finalize deal for OF Betts, LHP Price

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 06:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 05:39 IST
Report: Dodgers finalize deal for OF Betts, LHP Price
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

After several days of uncertainty, outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price reportedly are heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a deal that was agreed upon Sunday evening. The deal is pending medical reviews, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Dodgers will obtain Betts and Price, along with cash to cover up to half of Price's $96 million remaining salaries, multiple outlets reported. The Boston Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong from the Dodgers. In a second trade, the Dodgers will send right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Brusdar Graterol and the 67th pick in the draft next summer. Minnesota also reportedly will receive cash and a low-level prospect as part of the deal.

Another deal is expected to follow involving the Dodgers that would send outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Los Angeles Angels. The final structure of the trades provides a slight alteration on a set of deals agreed upon earlier this week, which reportedly were delayed because of physicals. The MLB Players' Association quickly grew impatient with the holdup as spring training rapidly approached.

"The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay," Tony Clark, executive director of the MLBPA, said on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The events of this last week have unfairly put several players' lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information, as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process, serve as continued reminders that too often players are treated as commodities by those running the game."

For his six-year career, all with the Red Sox, Betts has a .301/.374/.519 batting line with 139 homers, 470 RBIs and 613 runs in 794 games. Price, slowed by injuries numerous times in his career, went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts last year. The five-time All-Star is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 321 career games (311 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston.

Verdugo, 23, hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games for Los Angeles in 2019, appearing at all three outfield positions. Over three major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, he has a .282/.335/.449 hitting line with 14 homers and 49 RBIs in 158 games. Maeda, 31, finished 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) last year in his fourth season with the Dodgers. His career record is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 137 games (103 starts).

Graterol, 21, broke into the majors with the Twins in September, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 10 relief appearances. In 18 minor league games at three levels last year, he went a combined 7-0 with one save and a 1.92 ERA in 18 games (11 starts).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Suns to waive G Johnson

The Phoenix Suns plan to waive guard Tyler Johnson in order to free an extra roster spot, according to a report from ESPN. The 27-year-old Johnson is averaging 5.7 points in 31 games 3 starts for the Suns on the season. He has appeared in 3...

WRAPUP 2-WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll hit daily record

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization WHO has left for Beijing to help investigate Chinas coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said on Monday had now claimed 908 lives on the mainland.The outbreak ...

Egypt arrests human rights activist who criticized gov't

Cairo, Jan 10 AP Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who was a vocal critic of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissis government, the interior ministry and a human rights group has said. Patrick George Zaki, 27, was detained at Ca...

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020