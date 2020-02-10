Left Menu
Jets rally past Blackhawks on 4-goal 3rd period

  Updated: 10-02-2020 08:31 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at 13:27 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and lead the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. The Jets have won three in a row and four of five (4-0-1), while Chicago lost its third straight game (0-1-2) in the opener of a five-game road trip through western Canada.

Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit after one period behind a four-goal third period and a steady Hellebuyck, who is 3-0-1 in his past four starts, allowing two goals in each. He also had a secondary assist against Chicago. Copp scored the game-winner in tight quarters, lifting a shot over the shoulder of Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford on an assist from Jack Roslovic and Josh Morrissey.

Winnipeg capped the scoring with empty-net goals from Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor in the final 1:23. Connor finished with two goals and one assist, while Laine and Scheifele had two points apiece. Special teams struggles proved costly for Chicago, which went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Chicago exposed a Winnipeg coverage breakdown just 15 seconds in the contest. Situated in the slot, Dominik Kubalik buried a pass from Drake Caggiula to make it 1-0 early. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a Winnipeg native, also earned an assist on the goal for his 800th career NHL point. Toews had been held in check entering play Sunday, going pointless in four games on the heels of a six-game stretch in which he tallied four goals and nine assists.

Toews had a chance at a breakaway goal later in the period, but Hellebuyck turned Toews aside. Brandon Saad put Chicago ahead 2-0 at 10:58 of the first period, as quick puck movement from Patrick Kane and Nick Seeler set up another Blackhawks goal. Seeler, claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild earlier in the week, notched an assist in his first game with Chicago.

Connor brought the Jets to within 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 3:44 of the second period. With the Jets killing a tripping penalty against defenseman Sami Niku, consistent pressure helped Winnipeg gain possession. Connor hustled to corral a backhand saucer pass from Copp and elevated the shot past Crawford for his club-leading 27th goal of the season. Blake Wheeler tied the game with a power-play goal at 9:04 of the third period, the first of four Jets goals in the final 20 minutes.

Winnipeg is 2-0 on a six-game homestand that is set to continue on Tuesday against the New York Rangers. The Blackhawks and Jets have split their first four meetings this season. The teams are set to meet Feb. 16 in Winnipeg to conclude the season series -- and Chicago's road trip.

