Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks outlast Knicks in double OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 09:06 IST
Hawks outlast Knicks in double OT
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Trae Young scored 11 of his 48 points in the second overtime and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to defeat the visiting New York Knicks 140-135 on Sunday. Young's 3-pointer gave the Hawks a 136-129 lead with 2:14 left in the second overtime. The Knicks had a chance to tie when Elfrid Payton missed a 3-pointer with 29.7 left. Young made four free throws in the final 12 seconds to ice the game.

Young was 16 of 16 from the line and made all eight attempts in overtime. He added 13 assists for his 20th double-double. It was his ninth game with 40-plus points. John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds. DeAndre Hunter added 19 points, including a crucial trey in the second overtime.

New York saw its four-game winning streak end despite getting 35 points and 18 rebounds from Julius Randle. Reggie Bullock added 21 points and Mitchell Robinson had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Randle scored 12 of his points in the first quarter to stake the Knicks to a 31-20 lead. New York kept the momentum and led by 15 when Bobby Portis made a jumper with 10:32 to take a 37-22 advantage. Atlanta responded with a 29-13 run and took a 51-40 lead on a Kevin Huerter basket with 4:44 left. The Knicks held a 63-61 lead at halftime.

Atlanta continued its pace in the second half and led by as many as 16 when Dewayne Dedmon made a 3-pointer with 11:16 left to put the Hawks ahead 99-83. The Knicks, thanks to four 3-pointers from Wayne Ellington, came back to tie the game 116-116 when Randle hit a pair of free throws with 30.3 seconds. The Knicks had a chance to go ahead but Randle missed a floater with 3.5 seconds left. Young's last-second shot went in and out of the basket at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Knicks outscored Atlanta 10-2 to begin the first overtime, but Atlanta scored the final eight points and tied it 126-126 on a pair of Young free throws with 7.2 seconds left. Payton missed a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to force a second overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean film "Parasite" wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards

South Korean film Parasite wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards....

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesBest Picture Parasite NeonBest Actor Joaquin Phoenix - JokerBest Actress Ren...

Shesterkin's 42 saves lead Rangers past Kings

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as the host New York Rangers scored three times in the third period in a 4-1 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on J...

10-year-old boy sodomised by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a youth from his village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday under Bhopa police station, they said.According to a complaint lodged b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020