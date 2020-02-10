Left Menu
Lillard scores 33 as Blazers beat Heat

  Portland
  Updated: 10-02-2020 10:39 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 10:35 IST
Damian Lillard recorded 33 points and eight assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-109 victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. contributed 22 points and four steals off the bench, and Trevor Ariza scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half as the Trail Blazers won for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points, CJ McCollum added 13 and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Goran Dragic had 27 points and seven assists off the bench for the Heat, who lost a season-worst third straight game. Duncan Robinson scored 19 points, Jae Crowder had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his team debut, Bam Adebayo added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 11 points. Andre Iguodala had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in his debut with the Heat. Iguodala and Crowder were acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies before Thursday's trading deadline.

Miami All-Star Jimmy Butler (shoulder injury) missed his second straight game. Robinson made six 3-pointers, and Dragic and Crowder hit five apiece as the Heat went 20 of 49 from behind the arc but shot 39.8 percent overall from the field.

Portland shot 47.1 percent from the field and was 19 of 42 from 3-point range. Lillard made six 3-pointers while scoring 20 or more points for the 19th straight game, and Trent hit five 3-pointers. Miami got a 3-pointer from Dragic and a layup from Abebayo to pull to 111-108 with 46.5 seconds left. Lillard hit a layup with 25.6 seconds remaining to make it a five-point margin.

Robinson, Dragic and Robinson again missed 3-pointers on the Heat's next possession. Whiteside was fouled and hit both free throws to make it 115-108 with 11.5 seconds as the Trail Blazers closed it out. Portland held a three-point halftime lead, but Trent's 3-pointer pushed the advantage to 89-75 with 2:42 left in the third quarter. The Heat scored the next eight points before the Trail Blazers scored the final four to take a 93-83 advantage into the final quarter.

Ariza was 7 of 8 shooting in the first half to help the Trail Blazers hold a 63-60 lead at the break.

