Avalanche win 4th straight, beat Wild 3-2

  • Updated: 10-02-2020 11:26 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog had goals, Pavel Francouz stopped 34 shots, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday night. Pierre-Edouard Bellmare also scored for Colorado, which won the final four games of its five-game road trip.

Nazem Kadri had an assist for the Avalanche before leaving the game late in the second period because of an injury. He returned in the third period before going back to the locker room. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told ESPN that Kadri suffered a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Denver on Monday. Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist each and Devan Dubnyk had 30 saves for Minnesota. The Wild had their three-game winning streak snapped.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for all of the game's scoring in the second. Bellemare got the first one for Colorado when he took a pass from Matt Calvert, carried the puck into the Minnesota zone and beat Dubnyk for a shorthanded goal at 1:37 and a 1-0 Avalanche lead. It was his eighth of the season.

The Wild evened it a few minutes later when Spurgeon scored just eight seconds after a minor penalty on Joonas Donskoi, tying it at 4:58 with his sixth of the season. Colorado scored twice in a span of 3:14 to go-ahead 3-1. MacKinnon got the first on a power play with a snapshot at 7:22. It was his 32nd of the season and second in as many nights.

Landeskog followed that when he scored off of his own rebound at 10:36, his 14th of the season. Minnesota cut into the lead on the power play late in the second when Fiala stickhandled horizontally through the Avalanche zone and beat Francouz with a wrister at 17:31. It was Fiala's 13th goal of the season.

Both goaltenders had to come up with big saves in the third period, with Dubnyk stopping Valeri Nichushkin 2-on-1 rush with MacKinnon leading the way. Francouz denied the Wild on an odd-man rush with a save on Spurgeon's shot with 2:18 remaining.

Dubnyk came off for an extra skater with 1:48 left but Minnesota couldn't get the equalizer.

