Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setien feels there is room for improvement despite Barcelona's win over Real Betis

Barcelona manager Quique Setien feels there is room for improvement despite his club registering a win against Real Betis on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:10 IST
Setien feels there is room for improvement despite Barcelona's win over Real Betis
Barcelona manager Quique Setien. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona manager Quique Setien feels there is room for improvement despite his club registering a win against Real Betis on Monday. "I really liked the team. There are things we could have done better, but I'm happy. We have come from behind twice," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Barcelona secured a 3-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga. Barcelona are placed on the second spot on the La Liga points table with 49 points, three points behind table-toppers, Real Madrid. Lionel Messi played a vital role in the victory as the Argentine provided assists for all three of Barcelona's goals.

Setien said although his club is improving, there are certain things Barcelona are missing. "The team is improving in many things and I am very happy with the performance, the result and everything. We are still missing things, though. You have to enjoy the win because Betis are a great team, who were playing at home," Stien said.

Barcelona will now take on Getafe CF on February 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: U.S. celebrate Olympic berth by thumping Canada 3-0 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Sport Events affected due to coronavirus epidemicThe following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 900 people and infected more than ...

NMDC reports 2 pc hike in 9M FY20 profit at Rs 3,259 crore

State-owned NMDC Ltd said on Monday its profit after tax in the first nine months of current financial year 9M FY20 registered a nominal growth of 2 per cent at Rs 3,259 crore. In 9M FY19, it had clocked profit after tax of Rs 3,188 crore. ...

Bharat Forge Oct-Dec net plummets 81 pc to Rs 40 cr

Auto components maker Bharat Forge on Monday posted a 81.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 40.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 216.9 crore in the year-ago period...

GLOBAL MARKETS-China's return to work lifts local stocks while rest of Asia trails

Asian shares fell on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares gained as authorities lifted some work and travel restrictions, helping businesses to resume oper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020