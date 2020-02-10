Setien feels there is room for improvement despite Barcelona's win over Real Betis

Barcelona manager Quique Setien feels there is room for improvement despite his club registering a win against Real Betis on Monday. "I really liked the team. There are things we could have done better, but I'm happy. We have come from behind twice," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Barcelona secured a 3-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga. Barcelona are placed on the second spot on the La Liga points table with 49 points, three points behind table-toppers, Real Madrid. Lionel Messi played a vital role in the victory as the Argentine provided assists for all three of Barcelona's goals.

Setien said although his club is improving, there are certain things Barcelona are missing. "The team is improving in many things and I am very happy with the performance, the result and everything. We are still missing things, though. You have to enjoy the win because Betis are a great team, who were playing at home," Stien said.

Barcelona will now take on Getafe CF on February 15. (ANI)

