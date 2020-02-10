Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tired Hawks face Magic, seek first back-to-back wins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:20 IST
Tired Hawks face Magic, seek first back-to-back wins
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Atlanta Hawks may be playing on fumes on Monday when they face the Magic in Orlando, Fla. The Hawks needed two overtimes to defeat the New York Knicks 140-135 on Sunday. John Collins played 49 minutes and Trae Young, DeAndre Hunter and Kevin Huerter each logged 47 minutes.

"The back-to-back ... it's tough," Young said. "It's the NBA, though. All we do is work and play. We have to be pros because that's what we're called to do." The Magic had Sunday off after losing 111-95 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Orlando has dropped three straight and eight of its past nine.

The Hawks are 2-0 against the Magic this season. Atlanta won 103-99 on Oct. 26 when Young scored 39 points and prevailed 101-93 on Dec. 30 when G League product Brandon Goodwin came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points. Atlanta is trying to sweep a back-to-back for the first time this season. The Hawks have split three and lost both games six times.

Orlando is led by Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, who both have a history of success against Atlanta. Vucevic averages 18.8 points and 10.9 rebounds and has a team-leading 26 double-doubles. He scored 16 points in the first meeting with Atlanta. Fournier averages 18.6 points and has led the team in scoring 18 times on the year; he scored 23 and 22 in the two games against Atlanta. Orlando has the same record (22-31) it did a year ago before sprinting to a 20-9 finish to make the playoffs.

"I don't know if we'll make a similar run, but we can play better," coach Steve Clifford said. "You want to make the playoffs and be playing in a manner where you can play well, and that to me is what these games are for. But we need to make progress, particularly offensively." The Magic hope to have forward James Ennis available for Monday's game. Ennis was acquired at the deadline last week from Philadelphia, where he averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Atlanta already is starting to benefit from its flurry of deadline trades. Dewayne Dedmon, reacquired by Atlanta, finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots before fouling out in overtime against the Knicks. Dedmon enjoyed two productive seasons with the Hawks before signing with Sacramento. That didn't work out for the veteran center, who was shipped back to Atlanta with a pair of draft choices for Alex Len and Jabari Parker. Dedmon was pleased to be returning to the Hawks, and the team was happy to have the mobile big man in the middle.

"It's great to have Dewayne back," Young said. "We need to get everybody back, get Clint here, get Skal, and get going." Young was referring to centers Clint Capela and Skal Labissiere, another pair of deadline acquisitions. Capela was with the team in street clothes on Sunday, but won't be available to play until after the All-Star Game because of a right heel issue. The team didn't give a timeline on Labissiere, who has not played since Dec. 28 because of a left knee injury.

The Hawks continue to play without forward Cam Reddish, who has missed four games with a concussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sixty-six new infections of coronavirus confirmed on ship off Japan - statement

Sixty-six new infections of the coronavirus have been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess ship off the coast of Japan, the ships operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement.Japanese health officials had confirmed that among the new ...

UPDATE 2-Turkish lira rebounds from sharp selloff after regulator steps in

The Turkish lira rebounded in volatile trade on Monday to below 6 against the dollar, erasing much of Fridays sharp losses, after a bank regulator announced new limits on foreign-exchange transactions. Investors and traders said the currenc...

Ireland's Fine Gael said will try to form a government

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkars Fine Gael party still hopes to lead the next government, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Monday after initial results indicated the party will have the second- or third-largest number of seats in ...

FOREX-US dollar strengthens as traders see resilient US economy

A stronger U.S. dollar dragged down the euro and the pound to their lowest levels in months as investors expected the U.S. economy to remain resilient to the spread of the coronavirus across the world, with payroll data from last week reinf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020