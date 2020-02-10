Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wiggins, Warriors set to face slumping Heat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:24 IST
Wiggins, Warriors set to face slumping Heat
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr just wants Andrew Wiggins to fit in. Wiggins will suit up for the second time for Golden State when the Warriors host the suddenly struggling Miami Heat on Monday night in San Francisco.

Wiggins was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday's trading deadline, and he scored 24 points in a 125-120 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Wiggins, who will turn 25 on Feb. 23, spent 5 1/2 seasons with Minnesota but never lived up to the billing as a No. 1 overall pick. He was selected first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and later was traded to the Timberwolves as part of the package to acquire Kevin Love.

With point guard Stephen Curry (hand) and shooting guard Klay Thompson (knee) sidelined by injuries, the Warriors have the worst record in the league at 12-41 and aren't in the playoff race, so Kerr is more interested in taking pressure off Wiggins. His only expectation for the forward is for him to sprint hard on both ends of the floor. "Minnesota needed him to be a star, and we're not asking him to be a star," Kerr told reporters. "We're asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players."

The Warriors needed an upgrade at small forward after losing Kevin Durant in free agency after last season. "It's a huge addition for us to add Andrew on the wing," Kerr said. "It's a position we had to fill, and we feel good about it."

Wiggins averaged a career-high 23.6 points during the 2016-17 season, but his averages slipped to 17.7 and 18.1 the following two seasons. He averaged 22.4 points in 42 games for Minnesota this season, but the team's losing culture was affecting him, so he said he welcomes the opportunity to join a Golden State squad that has won three of the past five NBA titles. "We lost a lot in Minnesota," Wiggins said. "So coming here, being part of a winning culture, it's different. Losing's never fun. Being here, you can tell by everyone's attitude, approach, everything -- they're winners. That's something I've wanted to be."

Miami (34-18) is dealing with loss as it arrives in San Francisco with a season-worst three-game slide. Even new Heat additions Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder, both acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies last week, couldn't deliver a win in their team debuts on Sunday when Miami fell 115-109 to host Portland.

"Incorporating Andre and Jae was a big plus for us," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's loss. "They're veteran players, so they pick up things very quickly. It felt like they have been with us for a while. "Andre does so many small things. The majority of them probably don't even show up (in the box score). His IQ level is so high."

Iguodala, 36, certainly will receive a nice ovation when he enters the game Monday against the Warriors after helping the organization win three championships. He was MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals. "I've played a lot of basketball games in my career, so the emotional highs and lows, I don't have anymore," Iguodala said about returning to play against Golden State. "For this team, more importantly, we want to win. This road trip is tough with a lot of guys down. We've got new bodies, and us getting a win is more important than how I feel."

Iguodala had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench vs. the Trail Blazers on Sunday. All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler (shoulder injury) will sit out his third straight game, while rookie reserve guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is expected to miss his fourth.

Backup point guard Goran Dragic was the most productive player against Portland with 27 points and seven assists. Crowder contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland's Fianna Fail says talk of Sinn Fein coalition 'premature'

The director of elections of Irelands center-right Fianna Fail party on Monday said it was completely premature to talk of forming a coalition government with Sinn Fein, but said it would talk to its left-wing rival.We certainly will engage...

Anganwadi worker who thrashed child to be suspended, says K'taka child welfare dept

Karnataka Children and Women Welfare Department on Monday said the Anganwadi worker, seen trashing a toddler in a viral social media video, in Gundur village will be suspended.Actions of the Anganwadi worker were unwarranted. The woman who ...

Coronavirus: 1,818 flights screened in country so far

Experts at various airports have so far screened 1,818 flights, covering a total of 1,97,192 passengers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Lok Sabha on Monday as he spoke on steps taken by the government to deal with Novel Coronavirus....

Sixty-six new infections of coronavirus confirmed on ship off Japan - statement

Sixty-six new infections of the coronavirus have been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess ship off the coast of Japan, the ships operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement.Japanese health officials had confirmed that among the new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020