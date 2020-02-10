Left Menu
Expecting great result from shooters at Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Kumar

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:26 IST
Asian Games silver medallist shooter Deepak Kumar on Monday said he is expecting a "great result" from the Indian shooting contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. Kumar, who secured an Olympic quota in the 10m air rifle event at the Asian Championships last year, said he is hopeful of retaining his place in the squad that will be announced in a few months' time.

"My place in the Indian shooting contingent isn't confirmed yet. The Olympic team will be decided in a few months. I feel that I have a 99.99 per cent chance of making it to the team since I have produced good results," Kumar said. He sounded optimistic about India's chances at the Games, four years after a medal-less campaign in Rio de Janeiro. While speaking about India's prospects, he took into consideration the country's top finishes in the ISSF World Cup last year.

"India has finished number one in all of the shooting World Cups in 2019. So, I am expecting a great result from the Indian shooting contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Kumar. With the government set to start the Khelo India University Games, Kumar added that the country will now get to witness shooters with much more maturity at the university-level.

"The junior shooters in India are doing extremely well in various competitions. If our junior athletes are doing so well, then we will find athletes with even more maturity at the university-level through the Khelo India University Games," said the 32-year-old. He lauded the Indian government's effort to improve the sporting culture in the country.

Kumar said that with continued efforts, India will produce much better results in the future Olympic Games. "The Indian government thought why couldn't the Indian contingent perform to its potential at the Rio Olympics. So now the government is trying to inculcate a competitive mindset in our athletes.

"The Target Olympic Podium Scheme has been a great scheme for athletes in India. With continued efforts from the government, the Indian athletes will produce better results in the future Olympic Games," he said.

