REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:32 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

The International Tennis Federation is still opposed to on-court coaching outside of team competitions but the world governing body will use data from a WTA Tour trial this year to revisit the issue, ITF President David Haggerty has said. MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/

Mercedes F1 team signal future intent with Ineos deal LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One champions Mercedes sent a statement of intent about their future on Monday with the announcement of a five-year principal sponsorship deal with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's petrochemicals giant Ineos.

GOLF-RANKINGS/ McIlroy back at number one after five year absence

LONDON (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of golf's rankings for the first time in five years after a string of strong finishes. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-ODI-NZL-IND/

Cricket-New Zealand v India one-day international New Zealand host India in the third match of their one-day international series in Mt. Maunganui.

Feb 11 GOLF

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Tiger Woods press conference at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods speaks with the media two days ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Feb 11

TENNIS TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Day two of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP World Tour 500 event in Rotterdam.

11 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

