Islanders score early to beat Capitals

Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals while Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson both added three assists as the visiting New York Islanders defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin of Washington was held without a goal for the second straight game, leaving him at 698 for his career.

New York controlled this one quickly, starting when Beauvillier scored the game's first two goals, and the Islanders led 3-1 after the first period. They then scored in the first minute of the second period and were in command. Washington's recent defensive problems, such as their several breakdowns in a 7-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, continued on Monday, as the Islanders found plenty of room to skate and shoot in the Washington zone.

The Capitals now have given up at least four goals in eight of the last 16 games and now 12 goals in the past two. Beauviller scored the game's first goal when he one-timed a Bailey feed past goalie Ilya Samsonov from the right circle just 3:30 into the game. He added a second goal at the 6:16 mark for a quick 2-0 lead.

John Carlson cut it to 2-1 for Washington when his shot from near the right point appeared to deflect off someone in front and past New York goalie Thomas Greiss with 7:05 remaining in the period. But the Islanders answered when Devon Toews made it 3-1 with 1:54 left. Leo Komarov continued the New York run by sneaking a shot through Samsonov's legs 45 seconds into the second period, and Jordan Eberle made it 5-1 with a goal midway through the period.

Braden Holtby then came on for Samsonov, who allowed five goals on 20 shots. Lars Eller quickly scored for the Capitals, less than a minute after the Eberle goal. T.J. Oshie added a power-play goal late in the period, and New York headed into the third with a 5-3 lead.

The Capitals scored five straight goals after falling behind New York for a 6-4 victory last month, but the Islanders did not let that happen on this night.

