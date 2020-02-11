Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avs back home to face Senators after strong road swing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Colorado
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 09:15 IST
Avs back home to face Senators after strong road swing
Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

The Colorado Avalanche are playing their first home game in more than three weeks, but the way they've been going, they might prefer to wear their visiting jerseys. Thanks to the NHL All-Star weekend and the mandatory break every team gets, Colorado hasn't played on home ice since Jan. 20. After 11 days off, the Avalanche embarked on a five-game road trip, and after losing the opener in Philadelphia, they reeled off four straight wins.

Now they come home to face one of the teams they handled last week -- the Ottawa Senators. Colorado beat the Senators 4-1 in Ottawa on Thursday, and the teams complete the season series Tuesday night in Denver. The Senators have lost two in a row and are 0-3-2 in their past five games. They haven't played since Saturday while the Avalanche are set to play for the fourth time in six days. Colorado showed no fatigue in sweeping games at Columbus and Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but the injury bug has cropped up again.

Center Nazem Kadri, who has played well in his first season with the team, left the win over the Wild late in the second period with a lower-body injury and didn't return. Colorado didn't practice on Monday, so there was no update on his availability for Tuesday's game, but coach Jared Bednar said after the game that keeping Kadri out could have been for precautionary reasons. Kadri's injury is unfortunate for the Avalanche, but it didn't damper what the team accomplished in the past week.

"To take 4-1 on this road trip, especially this one against a division opponent, these are always important," captain Gabriel Landeskog said after the win. "(I'm) happy with the way we're playing right now." If Kadri's injury is serious, Colorado could be looking to add a forward before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Ottawa, on the other hand, may be a seller. The Senators have just 47 points and are 22 points behind the last Eastern Conference wild-card position. They also have 10 unrestricted free agents this summer, but general manager Pierre Dorian told TSN he isn't going to make a trade just for the sake of making a deal.

"We do have a lot of picks already, we've got a lot of prospects coming, (and) Belleville (of the AHL) is in first place with one of the youngest teams in the minors, so getting picks and prospects just to make a trade this year isn't something we're probably going to look at," Dorian said. "We're going to make sure we're going to move the right if we're going to move players." The Avalanche made their big move in the offseason in acquiring Kadri from Toronto to add depth to the lines. The move has paid off with Colorado getting plenty of secondary scoring to compliment the top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Landeskog.

Landeskog and MacKinnon had two of the three goals in the win over Minnesota, but the Avalanche were able to win four in a row with just two goals from MacKinnon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

James Bobin in talks to direct Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'Clue'

Filmmaker James Bobin is in negotiations to helm Clue, the movie adaptation based on Hasbro board games. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is headlining the project and he will also produce it through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Hasbro...

Kerala woman student's fresh test result comes out negative

In a sign of relief to Kerala, Indias first novel coronavirus patient has tested negative for the infection in fresh test at the National Institute of Virologys local centre in the state, health officials said. However, an official announc...

TRENDS

Latest trends by EC AAP leading on 45 seats, BJP on 19....

Sundaram Finance Q3 PAT rises 4 pc to Rs 253 cr

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 252.90 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 243.64 crore in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020