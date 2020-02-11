Left Menu
We can learn from U19 team: Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque

After losing the first Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh senior team's Test skipper Mominul Haque has said that the side can seek inspiration from the U-19 side.

We can learn from U19 team: Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque
Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After losing the first Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh senior team's Test skipper Mominul Haque has said that the side can seek inspiration from the U-19 side. Bangladesh's U-19 side defeated India by three wickets in the finals of the tournament on Sunday to lift its maiden ICC U19 World Cup trophy.

"If you want to learn something, you can learn from your juniors and from everywhere. They can give us some knowledge on how to get good results. They really fought back on the ground and we should learn from them. We have to learn one more thing from them and that is the way they have shown self-belief," ICC quoted Haque as saying. Bangladesh faced an innings and 44 runs defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test. Haque did not mince his words and said the side needs to improve a lot to give better performances at the senior level.

In the Test match, Bangladesh was bundled out for 233 after being put to bat with only Mohammad Mithun scoring a half-century. Things only got worse for them in the second innings as Naseem Shah took a hat-trick to bundle them for 168.

"In home conditions every team is very good. They know our strength and they bowled very well. They worked very hard and it was more disappointing because we could not get even one 100-run partnership," Haque said. "I think it is very difficult to score big runs if you get out at 30 or 35, because then you cannot make good partnerships. We have lost the last eight or nine Test matches and we are working to overcome it," he added. (ANI)

