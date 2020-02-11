Left Menu
Minus Giannis, Bucks still put away Kings

  Reuters
  Milwaukee
  Updated: 11-02-2020 11:20 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 11:19 IST
Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton each scored 28 points as the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a hot start to open the fourth quarter en route to a 123-111 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brook Lopez added 20 points as Antetokounmpo missed the game for the birth of his son earlier Monday. The Bucks improved to 5-0 in games where they didn't have the reigning MVP available.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 17 points with 11 assists as the Kings' three-game winning streak ended. The Kings also had a three-game road winning streak snapped. The Bucks got off to a fast start without Antetokounmpo, taking a 14-point lead on multiple occasions in the first half. Milwaukee led 38-24 after one quarter before the Kings got back into the game.

Barnes scored 13 points in the second quarter as Sacramento went on a 10-0 run just before the break to take a 58-57 lead at halftime. The Kings led 90-88 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bucks already were starting their run to take over the game. Milwaukee scored the final two points of the third quarter, then went on a 13-0 run to open the fourth to take a 101-90 lead. It was part of an overall 20-3 run for the Bucks.

Milwaukee reached 100 points for the 77th consecutive game when Bledsoe hit a 3-pointer with 9:45 remaining. The Bucks improved to 62-15 in those games. Sterling Brown had 11 points for Milwaukee, while Middleton had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews had 10 points each for the Bucks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica had 16 points each for the Kings. Buddy Hield added 15 points for Sacramento, which entered with six victories in its previous eight games. The Bucks swept the season series 2-0 after they earned a 127-106 victory on Jan. 10 at Sacramento, winning even while Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low 13 points.

