Flames flaunt renewed scoring touch, top Sharks

  Updated: 11-02-2020 13:41 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 13:25 IST
Milan Lucic had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames recorded a 6-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. After scoring six total goals over a three-game losing streak to begin February, the Flames have now scored six goals in each of the first two stops on their four-game road trip. Calgary also notched a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The latest victory puts the Flames back into a playoff position, as Calgary now holds the top Western Conference wild-card slot. The Sharks' two-game winning streak ended. San Jose entered the night with the league's best penalty-kill percentage, but the Sharks allowed power-play goals to Lucic, Matthew Tkachuk, and Mikael Backlund.

Mark Jankowski, Zac Rinaldo, and Backlund each had a goal and an assist for the Flames. Tobias Rieder also scored a goal, and Noah Hanifin collected two assists. Rinaldo produced his big night after being a game-time addition to Calgary's lineup. Forward Sam Bennett (illness) was a late scratch, creating an opening for Rinaldo to record the fourth multi-point game of his eight-year NHL career.

Lucic, Rieder, and Rinaldo all scored within the opening 10 minutes as the Flames held the lead for the entire game. Erik Karlsson factored into both San Jose goals, scoring 12:47 into the first period, then assisting on Brent Burns' power-play goal at the 4:51 mark of the second frame.

Tkachuk's third-period goal came in impressive fashion, as the forward shot from between his legs for his 19th goal of the season. The highlight-reel score gave Tkachuk seven points (four goals, three assists) over his past seven games. David Rittich saved 34 of 36 shots to improve to 22-14-5 on the season.

Sharks goalie Aaron Dell allowed a season-high six goals while making 31 saves. Flames forward Elias Lindholm had an assist, extending his point streak to seven games (two goals, five assists).

