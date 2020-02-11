Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saurashtra aim to finish league stage with win; Mumbai play

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkotmumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:27 IST
Saurashtra aim to finish league stage with win; Mumbai play

Saurashtra, who have already qualified for the knock-outs, will aim to finish the league stage with a victory when they will face Tamil Nadu in Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game in Rajkot from Wednesday. Saurashtra collected three points from their drawn- game against Mumbai and are sitting at the second place in the combined A and B Group standings with 28 points.

A win will boost their more before playing the quarter-final. Only five teams from combined A and B will make the quarter-final.

Tamil Nadu, who are 19 points, are in contention mathematically. They will need to beat Saurashtra with a bonus point and then hope that Karnataka, UP and Punjab lose their respective games. If TN don't win with a bonus point, they can still qualify if Karnataka, Punjab and UP lose their matches, as then the quotient will come into picture. TN right now have a higher quotient.

Bowling has not been an issue for Saurashtra as their spinners led by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and pacers led by Jaydev Unadkat have done a decent job. Jadeja has so far taken 20 wickets. But he needs support from others and so does Unadkat.

It is their batting which needs to come good, especially the top-order. The hosts are too dependent on Arpit Vasavada or Sheldon Jackson and the likes of Harvik Deai, Snell Patel need to score big. Tamil Nadu have a tough task at hand considering that the track at SCA Stadium could aide spinners from the third day.

Meanwhile, multiple-time champions Mumbai, who have been knocked-out of the Ranji trophy, will play for pride against Madhya Pradesh. The Vinayak Samant-coached team would like to end, what has been a disappointing season on a winning note.

Mumbai have added all-rounder Aakrshit Gomel to the 15-member squad for the game against MP. In other elite B games, Karnataka take on Baroda at Bengaluru, with the hosts having a chance to make the knockouts. Baroda are already out.

And at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh take on Himachal Pradesh. While Himachal are out of the reckoning, a win could give UP a chance to qualify, but they will also have to see the results of other games..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus emergency "holds a very grave threat" for world - WHO

Chinas coronavirus outbreak poses a very grave threat for the rest of the world, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.WHO direc...

Congress leader alleges delayed decision making, lack of unity for party's drubbing in Delhi polls

Senior Delhi Congress leader and national spokesperson of the party Sharmishtha Mukjherjee alleged delay in decision making and lack of strategy and unity at the state level for the partys humiliating performance reflected in the Assembly p...

Naxal violence incidents, civilians and security personnel killed declined from 2017: Govt

The number of Naxal violence incidents and those of civilians and security forces killed in these occurrences has shown a declining trend in the last three-year period beginning 2017, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister ...

Mandela's release 30 years ago birthed a new South Africa

Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years of imprisonment by South Africas apartheid regime and instantly galvanized the country, and the world, to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression. Raising a clenched-fist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020