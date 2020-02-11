Rugby-France wing Rattez out of Six Nations with broken leg
Six Nations leaders France will be without Vincent Rattez for the rest of the tournament after the wing broke his fibula in the weekend's 35-22 win over Italy. Rattez was withdrawn in the dying stages of the match in Paris and needed to be helped off the pitch as 14-man France went on to top the table with two wins, having upset England in the first round.
The 27-year-old, who also scored a try against England, confirmed on social media that he had sustained a fracture. France play defending champions Wales in the third round on Feb. 22 in Cardiff.
